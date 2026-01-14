Previous
No watering today by mittens
Photo 4954

No watering today

LOL This was taken earlier this month. It is in someone's yard.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo👍😊
January 14th, 2026  
Great find
January 14th, 2026  
Well spotted !
January 14th, 2026  
I love this! The waterman looks huge and the bushes looks like trees. Fav
January 14th, 2026  
Oh My!!! Just how big is that watering can? Looks like a large sculpture!
January 14th, 2026  
Wow! Very cool spot and capture. I have to wonder how it was made.
January 14th, 2026  
