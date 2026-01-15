Previous
Out in the country by mittens
Out in the country

Taken on one of our drives. My husband and I like to take drives. He likes exploring and I like taking pictures.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding country
January 15th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Fun
January 15th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
That’s a good combination.
January 15th, 2026  
JackieR ace
A beautiful productive partnership
January 15th, 2026  
Beverley ace
What I looove about being in the country is having a little ‘space’…
Or a lot. Beautiful photo… the on the left is beautiful.
January 15th, 2026  
