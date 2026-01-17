Sign up
Previous
Photo 4957
Snow
We got snow overnight.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
5
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6401
photos
162
followers
138
following
1358% complete
4950
4951
4952
4953
4954
4955
4956
4957
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Diana
ace
How beautiful it looks, lovely shot and scene.
January 17th, 2026
Paul J
ace
Nice shot of the snow. Looks like you got about an inch of it like we did in our neck of the woods. No sunshine here however.
January 17th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Love the bare branches covered with snow
January 17th, 2026
Lin
ace
A lovely winter scene.
January 17th, 2026
Monica
Beautiful winter scene
January 17th, 2026
