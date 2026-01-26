Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4966
Clearing the driveway
This was taken yesterday. My poor husband had to clear it twice yesterday and he will be going out shortly today to clear it again. I think we got around 11 inches of snow here.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6410
photos
161
followers
138
following
1360% complete
View this month »
4959
4960
4961
4962
4963
4964
4965
4966
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Monica
Ouch, poor him! That's a lot of snow to clear
January 26th, 2026
Diana
ace
What a great action shot! For that reason, we have moved to a country where we do not have to do that anymore ;-)
January 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close