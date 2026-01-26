Previous
Clearing the driveway by mittens
Photo 4966

Clearing the driveway

This was taken yesterday. My poor husband had to clear it twice yesterday and he will be going out shortly today to clear it again. I think we got around 11 inches of snow here.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
Ouch, poor him! That's a lot of snow to clear
January 26th, 2026  
Diana ace
What a great action shot! For that reason, we have moved to a country where we do not have to do that anymore ;-)
January 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact