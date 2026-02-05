Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Previous
Photo 4976
Flash of red 5
Contrast.
These are icicles on the eave of my house.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
3
4
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6420
photos
161
followers
138
following
4969
4970
4971
4972
4973
4974
4975
4976
Tags
icicles
,
for2026
Anne
ace
wow, those are spectacular icicles! Work so well in b&w too.
February 5th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
ace
Fabulous!
February 5th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
cold
February 5th, 2026
