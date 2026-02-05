Previous
Flash of red 5 by mittens
Photo 4976

Flash of red 5

Contrast.
These are icicles on the eave of my house.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
wow, those are spectacular icicles! Work so well in b&w too.
February 5th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Fabulous!
February 5th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
cold
February 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact