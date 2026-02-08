Previous
Flash of red 8 by mittens
Flash of red 8

Shapes and composition.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Kate ace
I spotted a stone in the shape of a trapezoid! Nice lines and shapes
February 8th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great sharp capture ! and well defined shapes !
February 8th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Great repetition
February 8th, 2026  
KV ace
Nice mix of lines, shapes, and textures.
February 8th, 2026  
Anne ace
So many lines! The ones in front are very strong
February 8th, 2026  
