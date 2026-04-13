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Previous
Photo 5043
Barn 13
For Single Subject April.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
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30-shots2026
Diana
ace
You are doing so well with all your barns, another great one.
April 13th, 2026
gloria jones
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Nice shapes...super looking cloudscape
April 13th, 2026
Mags
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Lovely country scene! Reminds me of my grandparent's farm.
April 13th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Alovely country scene - such a neat and tidy farm buildings !
April 13th, 2026
Beverley
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Super Barn... beautiful thin clouds in the sky...
April 13th, 2026
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