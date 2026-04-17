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Previous
Photo 5047
Barn 17
For Single Subject April.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
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30-shots2026
Beverley
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this is a very smart Barn... great photo
April 17th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Nice one
April 17th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So fresh and newly painted?
April 17th, 2026
Diana
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Such a sterile looking barn, I prefer the red ones ;-)
April 17th, 2026
Mags
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A very tidy looking one! I like the green roof.
April 17th, 2026
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