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Barn 25 by mittens
Photo 5055

Barn 25

For Single Subject April.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
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Diana ace
Amazing capture of this beautiful barn, so different to the others.
April 25th, 2026  
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