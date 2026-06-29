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Previous
Photo 5115
Building at the bottom of the hill.
Taken on one of our recent drives.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I'm a mom of four lovely grown daughters and a grandma of some beautiful grandkids but I am young...
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Dorothy
ace
Down the slippery slope…
June 29th, 2026
Faye Turner
Lovely
June 29th, 2026
Diana
ace
Interesting find and capture, not a typical barn.
June 29th, 2026
Mags
ace
A nice looking and well kept barn.
June 29th, 2026
Lin
ace
Great composition
June 29th, 2026
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