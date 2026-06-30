Previous
Flowers by mittens
Photo 5116

Flowers

This shot was taken in May.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I'm a mom of four lovely grown daughters and a grandma of some beautiful grandkids but I am young...
1401% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Pretty flowers!!
June 30th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
June 30th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful flowers with their frilly petals.
June 30th, 2026  
Mags ace
How delightful!
June 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact