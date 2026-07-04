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Happy 250th birthday America by mittens
Photo 5120

Happy 250th birthday America

Took this picture from my TV screen this morning.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I'm a mom of four lovely grown daughters and a grandma of some beautiful grandkids but I am young...
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gloria jones ace
Awesome image, Marilyn! Happy 250th Fourth of July!
July 4th, 2026  
KWind ace
Great shot!
July 4th, 2026  
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