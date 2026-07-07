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Along the country road. by mittens
Photo 5123

Along the country road.

7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I'm a mom of four lovely grown daughters and a grandma of some beautiful grandkids but I am young...
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Peter Dulis ace
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July 7th, 2026  
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