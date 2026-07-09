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In the shade under a tree by mittens
Photo 5125

In the shade under a tree

It's been really hot lately.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I'm a mom of four lovely grown daughters and a grandma of some beautiful grandkids but I am young...
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Diana ace
A wonderful capture and pov, is that a bird and some wildflowers I spot in the shade? Beautiful clouds gathering on the horizon.
July 9th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊👍
July 9th, 2026  
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