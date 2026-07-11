Big Boy 4014 engine

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 engine and train has been making display stops recently in the USA before returning to Cheyenne Wo.



It is the world's largest operating steam engine.



My husband and I watched it live on TV on the Altoona Horseshoe Curve live cam this morning. It was very impressive. Just thought I would share it with you. This is a picture of my TV screen.