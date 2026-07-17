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Previous
Photo 5132
How did you get here
LOL One lonely pink flower among the yellow ones.
Do you see the bug?
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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mittens (Marilyn)
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@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I'm a mom of four lovely grown daughters and a grandma of some beautiful grandkids but I am young...
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darkroom-insects
Peter Dulis
ace
pretty
July 17th, 2026
Diana
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Fabulous find and shot, I love the one that dares to be different. Yes, I spot the bug too ;-)
July 17th, 2026
Renee Salamon
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Great combo-contrast and focus - yes I see the bug.
July 17th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely😊
July 17th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Pretty
July 17th, 2026
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