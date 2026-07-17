Previous
How did you get here by mittens
Photo 5132

How did you get here

LOL One lonely pink flower among the yellow ones.
Do you see the bug?
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I'm a mom of four lovely grown daughters and a grandma of some beautiful grandkids but I am young...
1406% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
pretty
July 17th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, I love the one that dares to be different. Yes, I spot the bug too ;-)
July 17th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Great combo-contrast and focus - yes I see the bug.
July 17th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely😊
July 17th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
July 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact