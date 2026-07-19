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Previous
Photo 5134
Winding country road
For the monthly word of curve.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I'm a mom of four lovely grown daughters and a grandma of some beautiful grandkids but I am young...
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july26words
Beverley
ace
A beautiful long & winding road….
July 19th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
A lovely scene
July 19th, 2026
Barb
ace
Very pretty rural scene! Nicely composed!
July 19th, 2026
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