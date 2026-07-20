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Previous
Photo 5135
Books
For this week's 52 weeks challenge and for this month's work of "books."
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I'm a mom of four lovely grown daughters and a grandma of some beautiful grandkids but I am young...
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july26words
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52wc-2026-w29
Diana
ace
Beautiful still life and capture.
July 20th, 2026
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