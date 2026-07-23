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Barn by mittens
Photo 5138

Barn

This is a leftover barn shot taken back in April.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I'm a mom of four lovely grown daughters and a grandma of some beautiful grandkids but I am young...
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Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
July 23rd, 2026  
Diana ace
Oh wow, what a long barn!
July 23rd, 2026  
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