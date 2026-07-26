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Previous
Photo 5141
Wind chime
This is hanging from my patio. I'll use it for the monthly word of "looking up.P
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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mittens (Marilyn)
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@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I'm a mom of four lovely grown daughters and a grandma of some beautiful grandkids but I am young...
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july26words
Peter Dulis
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Nice
July 26th, 2026
gloria jones
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Neat capture
July 26th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Lovely
July 26th, 2026
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