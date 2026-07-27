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Gazebo by mittens
Photo 5142

Gazebo

This was in a park. It looks quiet and peaceful so I'll use it for one of the month's words of "quiet."
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I'm a mom of four lovely grown daughters and a grandma of some beautiful grandkids but I am young...
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Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
July 27th, 2026  
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