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Previous
Photo 5149
Bark and textures
I'll use this for one of the monthly's word of "bark."
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I'm a mom of four lovely grown daughters and a grandma of some beautiful grandkids but I am young...
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bark
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august26words
Monica
Nice textures
August 3rd, 2026
Mags
ace
Fabulous textures!
August 3rd, 2026
Diana
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Such amazing shapes and textures.
August 3rd, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo😊
August 3rd, 2026
Peter Dulis
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nice
August 3rd, 2026
gloria jones
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Nice textures, tones
August 3rd, 2026
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