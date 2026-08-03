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Bark and textures by mittens
Photo 5149

Bark and textures

I'll use this for one of the monthly's word of "bark."
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I'm a mom of four lovely grown daughters and a grandma of some beautiful grandkids but I am young...
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Photo Details

Monica
Nice textures
August 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Fabulous textures!
August 3rd, 2026  
Diana ace
Such amazing shapes and textures.
August 3rd, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo😊
August 3rd, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
August 3rd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nice textures, tones
August 3rd, 2026  
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