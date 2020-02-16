Previous
Musical by mittens
Musical

We went to the musical Little Shop of Horrors with my daughter and her family yesterday and really enjoyed it. We haven't been to a musical play in a long time.
This is before the play started. The seats all filled up.
mittens (Marilyn)

Photo Details

