The weeping willow is starting to bloom by mittens
Photo 927

The weeping willow is starting to bloom

Thank you very much for stopping by.
Please keep safe.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Mallory ace
A great capture!
March 29th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's great to see green appearing on the trees- I always love that sight!
March 29th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovey sign of new growth !
March 29th, 2020  
