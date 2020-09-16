Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 961
Hazy sun
Take yesterday. The smoke from the wildfires out west have reached Pennsylvania and causing us to have some hazy skies. It is in the upper atmosphere so it hasn't affected our air quality.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4092
photos
178
followers
166
following
263% complete
View this month »
954
955
956
957
958
959
960
961
Latest from all albums
3092
3093
3094
960
3095
3096
3097
961
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
More Pics
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
haze
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely image. We have haze, they say it’s not the smoke from the fires, but I’m not so sure!
September 16th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and gorgeous tones. Pity the fires are the reason.
September 16th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@louannwarren
Thank you Lou Ann. Our news said it was definitely smoke from the fires which I think is amazing that it has reached this far.
September 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close