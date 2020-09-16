Previous
Hazy sun by mittens
Photo 961

Hazy sun

Take yesterday. The smoke from the wildfires out west have reached Pennsylvania and causing us to have some hazy skies. It is in the upper atmosphere so it hasn't affected our air quality.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

mittens (Marilyn)

Lou Ann ace
A lovely image. We have haze, they say it’s not the smoke from the fires, but I’m not so sure!
September 16th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and gorgeous tones. Pity the fires are the reason.
September 16th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
@louannwarren Thank you Lou Ann. Our news said it was definitely smoke from the fires which I think is amazing that it has reached this far.
September 16th, 2020  
