Previous
Next
Geese crossing the road by mittens
Photo 980

Geese crossing the road

We had to stop to let them cross. Couldn't pass up an opportunity to snap some shots of them.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
268% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Reminds me of the crew that visits me every day for their corn fix (fortunately, only 5 remind here all year) Cute capture.
February 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise