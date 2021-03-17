Previous
Next
Quaint church by mittens
Photo 996

Quaint church

Saw this quaint looking church on our recent ride. Thank you very much for stopping by.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great find
March 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise