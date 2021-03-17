Sign up
Photo 996
Quaint church
Saw this quaint looking church on our recent ride. Thank you very much for stopping by.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4293
photos
192
followers
156
following
Tags
church
bkb in the city
Great find
March 17th, 2021
