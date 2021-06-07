Previous
Pretty purple flowers by mittens
Photo 1028

Pretty purple flowers

7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana
They look wonderful, love the way they spread out.
June 7th, 2021  
Shutterbug
Beautiful shot of this beautiful plant. Love that you filled the screen and I like the pov.
June 7th, 2021  
Merrelyn
What a pretty plant. Do you know what it's called?
June 7th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn)
@merrelyn Thank you Merrelyn. I see these plants a lot in our area but I don't know what they are called.
June 7th, 2021  
