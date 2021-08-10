Sign up
Photo 1039
Abstract bench
For the Abstract August Theme
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
bench
,
abstractaug21
,
aug21words
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very nice textures! Looks like a very smooth surface to sit on too.
August 10th, 2021
bruni
ace
Smooth looking bench. take a seat and relax.
August 10th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Love the texture.
August 10th, 2021
Diana
ace
Well spotted, love the surface.
August 10th, 2021
