Boo by mittens
Photo 1051

Boo

I saw this cloud yesterday and had to get a picture of it. It looked like a ghost to me. What do you see?
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
287% complete

Diana ace
Those eyes sure are scary, it even has a mouth! Looks like a flying poodle to me -)
September 10th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Love the face in this! Definitely a Caspar!
September 10th, 2021  
