Photo 1051
Boo
I saw this cloud yesterday and had to get a picture of it. It looked like a ghost to me. What do you see?
10th September 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
sky
clouds
Diana
ace
Those eyes sure are scary, it even has a mouth! Looks like a flying poodle to me -)
September 10th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Love the face in this! Definitely a Caspar!
September 10th, 2021
