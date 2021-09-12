Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1052
Smashed cars
This seems like a graveyard for vehicles. There ware a lot more then this there. I guess they recycle them somehow. This was taken in a different place that the shot in my other album. Those vehicles seemed to be sitting up on a private road.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4492
photos
186
followers
167
following
288% complete
View this month »
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
Latest from all albums
3400
3401
3402
3403
1051
3404
1052
3405
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
More Pics
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cars
,
many
,
vehicles
,
sep21words
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Cool find and capture! I hope they recycle them. That's a lot of metal and plastic.
September 12th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture
September 12th, 2021
Diana
ace
That is so amazing, what a great find and shot!
September 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close