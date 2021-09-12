Previous
Smashed cars by mittens
Photo 1052

Smashed cars

This seems like a graveyard for vehicles. There ware a lot more then this there. I guess they recycle them somehow. This was taken in a different place that the shot in my other album. Those vehicles seemed to be sitting up on a private road.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

mittens (Marilyn)

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Cool find and capture! I hope they recycle them. That's a lot of metal and plastic.
September 12th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Great find and capture
September 12th, 2021  
Diana ace
That is so amazing, what a great find and shot!
September 12th, 2021  
