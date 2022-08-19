Previous
Next
Abstract 1 by mittens
Photo 1146

Abstract 1

A drinking glass.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
There's a nice soft quality to this. Great tones and shapes.
August 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise