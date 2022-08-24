Sign up
Photo 1150
Abstract 4
This is a pretty vase my daughter gave me.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
abstractaug2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
August 24th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely
August 24th, 2022
Jo
Wonderful item for an abstract
August 24th, 2022
