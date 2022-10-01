Previous
Next
Hurricane Ian rain by mittens
Photo 1160

Hurricane Ian rain

The remnants of Hurricane Ian made it to Pennsylvania and we are getting some light rain from it. I went outside to see if it smelled tropical but it didn't. It just felt chilly and damp.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
317% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely capture. I'm glad it was just a little rain. The wind and the gusts were crazy here.
October 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise