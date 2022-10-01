Sign up
Photo 1160
Hurricane Ian rain
The remnants of Hurricane Ian made it to Pennsylvania and we are getting some light rain from it. I went outside to see if it smelled tropical but it didn't. It just felt chilly and damp.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA
4964
photos
184
followers
164
following
Mags
ace
Lovely capture. I'm glad it was just a little rain. The wind and the gusts were crazy here.
October 1st, 2022
