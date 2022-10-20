Sign up
Photo 1160
Birdie in the park
I think it is a Blue Jay.
This was taken at the beginning of October and I almost forgot I had it. I though I would share it before it got too far out of date. LOL
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
1
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4982
photos
184
followers
164
following
317% complete
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
Michelle
Cute birdie
October 20th, 2022
