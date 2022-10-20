Previous
Birdie in the park by mittens
Birdie in the park

I think it is a Blue Jay.
This was taken at the beginning of October and I almost forgot I had it. I though I would share it before it got too far out of date. LOL
mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA
Michelle
Cute birdie
October 20th, 2022  
