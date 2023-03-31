Sign up
Photo 1205
Blue 5
For Rainbow Month.
When I took this quick shot, my husband and I were hurrying back to the car from a beach at Lake Erie because wind and rain were moving in quickly from the lake. It was a little scary but I liked the result of the picture I got.
31st March 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
