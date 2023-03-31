Previous
Next
Blue 5 by mittens
Photo 1205

Blue 5

For Rainbow Month.
When I took this quick shot, my husband and I were hurrying back to the car from a beach at Lake Erie because wind and rain were moving in quickly from the lake. It was a little scary but I liked the result of the picture I got.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
330% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise