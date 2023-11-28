Previous
A lot of activity in the sky by mittens
Photo 1243

A lot of activity in the sky

Saw this on our way into a restaurant the other day.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
340% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
I love trying to work out where these planes are heading. Great shot.
November 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Nice patterns!
November 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
November 28th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Great sighting - they look a bit close for comfort
November 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise