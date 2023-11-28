Sign up
Photo 1243
A lot of activity in the sky
Saw this on our way into a restaurant the other day.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
4
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5463
photos
172
followers
155
following
340% complete
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
4178
4179
4180
4181
1242
4182
1243
4183
Lesley
ace
I love trying to work out where these planes are heading. Great shot.
November 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Nice patterns!
November 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
November 28th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Great sighting - they look a bit close for comfort
November 28th, 2023
