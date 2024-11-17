Sign up
Previous
Photo 1307
Window curtains
And there is a cooking show on TV.
For the 52 week challenge and this week's subject is "fabric."
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
3
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5880
photos
159
followers
150
following
358% complete
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
4531
4532
1306
4533
4534
4535
1307
4536
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
More Pics
Tags
52wc-2024-w46
Beverley
ace
Very clever…
November 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Nicely captured.
November 17th, 2024
