Window curtains by mittens
Photo 1307

Window curtains

And there is a cooking show on TV.

For the 52 week challenge and this week's subject is "fabric."
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Beverley ace
Very clever…
November 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
November 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
Nicely captured.
November 17th, 2024  
