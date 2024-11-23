Previous
Fork (text to image) by mittens
Fork (text to image)

For this week's subject of the 52 week challenge.
This is from a text to image A I Generator. I gave it the word fork, and this is what I got. I liked it.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Mags ace
Very cool!
November 23rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Excellent!
November 23rd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
So cool!
November 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow this is fantastic
November 23rd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful fv!
November 23rd, 2024  
