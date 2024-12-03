Previous
Some color in the sky at sunset by mittens
Photo 1311

Some color in the sky at sunset

Taken in November.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
359% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful capture with that bare tree!
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact