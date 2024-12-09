Sign up
Photo 1313
Farmland
This one was taken in October.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Big barn and farm buildings. Lovely!
December 9th, 2024
