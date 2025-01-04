Sign up
Previous
Photo 1315
Towers
For week one of the 52 week challenge. This weeks subject is geometric.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
4
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
4578
4579
4580
4581
4582
4583
4584
1315
Tags
52wc-2025-w1
Beverley
ace
Great choice… terrific job photo…
January 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted for the challenge !
January 4th, 2025
Lisa Brown
ace
Great example of geometric. Good find.
January 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Nicely captured! I can almost hear them hum and buzz.
January 4th, 2025
