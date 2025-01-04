Previous
Towers by mittens
Photo 1315

Towers

For week one of the 52 week challenge. This weeks subject is geometric.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
360% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Great choice… terrific job photo…
January 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted for the challenge !
January 4th, 2025  
Lisa Brown ace
Great example of geometric. Good find.
January 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Nicely captured! I can almost hear them hum and buzz.
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact