Previous
Photo 1319
Leaf
For this week's theme of symmetry in the 52 week challenge.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
2
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5951
photos
161
followers
151
following
361% complete
View this month »
Tags
52wc-2025-w3
gloria jones
ace
Great shot...You met the challenge :).
January 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh lovely green leaves!
January 15th, 2025
