Symmetry with a kitty by mittens
Photo 1320

Symmetry with a kitty

This is an A I generated text to image I'm using for the 52 week challenge and this week's subject is "symmetry." I used the words cat and symmetry.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Mags ace
Oh nice!
January 18th, 2025  
Michelle
Very mystical
January 18th, 2025  
