Previous
A lamp by mittens
Photo 1323

A lamp

For the 52 week challenge and this week's topic is One dominating color.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
362% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A pretty lamp, it would look good in my bedroom ;-)
January 29th, 2025  
Jo ace
Great shot for the challenge
January 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
awesome photo for this weeks challenge
January 29th, 2025  
essiesue
You nailed it!
January 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact