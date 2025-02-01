Sign up
Previous
Photo 1325
A painting in a store
For the 52 week challenge and this week's subject is "one dominating color."
I thought this painting was so pretty.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
2
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
52wc-2025-w5
Harry J Benson
ace
Very artistic
February 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
It is beautiful… really lovely
February 1st, 2025
