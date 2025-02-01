Previous
A painting in a store by mittens
Photo 1325

A painting in a store

For the 52 week challenge and this week's subject is "one dominating color."
I thought this painting was so pretty.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Very artistic
February 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
It is beautiful… really lovely
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact