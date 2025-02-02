Previous
Last night's sunset by mittens
Photo 1326

Last night's sunset

The little white dot you can see in the middle is a plane flying towards us.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

mittens (Marilyn)


@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful...great composition
February 2nd, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful
February 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful… such pretty colours
February 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and vibrant ! fav
February 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Glorious capture!
February 2nd, 2025  
