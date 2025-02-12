Previous
My dad's painting in color by mittens
My dad's painting in color

A couple people mentioned that they would like to see my dad's painting in color so here it is.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
KWind ace
I love it in colour! So pretty!
February 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s divine… zooming in and looking at detail it’s amazing. Love it!
February 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
The color is very nice, but I love it in b&w.
February 12th, 2025  
KV ace
This one is nice too!
February 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful !
February 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh I’m so glad to see it in colour! Your father was a very good artist! It reminds me of Maxfield Parrish, especially the tree and mountains.
February 12th, 2025  
