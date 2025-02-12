Sign up
Previous
Photo 1328
My dad's painting in color
A couple people mentioned that they would like to see my dad's painting in color so here it is.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
6
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5988
photos
164
followers
155
following
363% complete
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
4617
4618
4619
4620
4621
4622
1328
4623
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
More Pics
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KWind
ace
I love it in colour! So pretty!
February 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s divine… zooming in and looking at detail it’s amazing. Love it!
February 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
The color is very nice, but I love it in b&w.
February 12th, 2025
KV
ace
This one is nice too!
February 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful !
February 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh I’m so glad to see it in colour! Your father was a very good artist! It reminds me of Maxfield Parrish, especially the tree and mountains.
February 12th, 2025
