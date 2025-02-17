Sign up
Previous
Photo 1329
Pretty roses
From my husband.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
8
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
roses
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful colour and capture
February 17th, 2025
Nova
ace
Very pretty indeed.
February 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful gift
February 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
Delightful, soft peach color! Are they fragrant?
February 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous !
February 17th, 2025
Jo
ace
So beautiful
February 17th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@bjywamer
Thank you Barb. I couldn't pick up a fragrance on them but my nose doesn't pick up some scents well.
February 17th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
My favourite colour roses
February 17th, 2025
