Rainbow 8 (purple) by mittens
Rainbow 8 (purple)

An A I text to image generated picture. I'm trying to keep in a nature theme.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Dorothy ace
Very pretty.
March 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
March 8th, 2025  
Jackie Snider
Pretty!
March 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - fav
March 8th, 2025  
